Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,990 shares of company stock worth $6,487,038. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

