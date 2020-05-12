Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) vs. SINO LD LTD/S (NYSE:SNLAY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and SINO LD LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and SINO LD LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 9.46% 9.39% 2.34% SINO LD LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SINO LD LTD/S has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and SINO LD LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $114.78 million 2.08 $36.99 million $1.34 5.34 SINO LD LTD/S $1.37 billion 7.19 $1.79 billion N/A N/A

SINO LD LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and SINO LD LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 2 1 3.00 SINO LD LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus target price of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 62.59%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than SINO LD LTD/S.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.5%. SINO LD LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 98.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats SINO LD LTD/S on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC operates as the manager of the company. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

SINO LD LTD/S Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates in six divisions: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office/retail buildings, industrial buildings, car parks, hotels, and residential buildings. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, notes issue, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, share investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2018, the company had a land bank of approximately 21.9 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

