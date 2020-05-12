Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 14,371 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 142,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 34,500.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 36,916 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,734,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,160,000 after buying an additional 304,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.