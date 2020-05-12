Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 38,095 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,203 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,095 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Best Buy worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,103,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 218,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 25,031 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,580 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,929 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 140,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,593.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $60,132.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,352.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

