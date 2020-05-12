Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 8,863 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 52,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

In related news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,070.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 18,550 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $895,779.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,259 shares in the company, valued at $881,727.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRL stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

