Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Progressive stock opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

