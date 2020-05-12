Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,157 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Evergy worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Evergy by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,564,000 after buying an additional 1,672,043 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after buying an additional 1,535,599 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Evergy by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,570,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,247,000 after buying an additional 738,843 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Evergy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,566,000 after buying an additional 433,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Evergy by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 861,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,107,000 after buying an additional 416,812 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,280 shares of company stock worth $841,276. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average is $63.58. Evergy has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

