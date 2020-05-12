Arizona State Retirement System Has $42.71 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,784 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $42,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $28,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $211.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura lowered their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.