Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.47 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Church & Dwight by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 363,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 55,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,818.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,400 shares of company stock valued at $21,784,272. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

