Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.91 Million Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,948,310,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,599,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,941,000 after purchasing an additional 145,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,048,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,211,000 after purchasing an additional 244,244 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,974 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

