Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.05 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,429,000 after buying an additional 84,040 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.10.

PPG Industries stock opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

