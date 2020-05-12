Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.14 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,736,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA stock opened at $113.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $36,553.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $278,324. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.