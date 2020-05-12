Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.32 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 111.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2,363.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 68.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $1,241,985.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

