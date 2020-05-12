Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,567 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $225.05 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $154.52 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,743.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.53, for a total transaction of $754,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,851,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,553 shares of company stock valued at $19,146,429. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

