Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,774 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COO. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.42.

NYSE COO opened at $307.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.72. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

