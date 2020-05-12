Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,778 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $675,692,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after buying an additional 3,786,107 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,075,000 after buying an additional 1,542,397 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,564,000 after buying an additional 1,412,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,864,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,395,000 after buying an additional 1,265,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,221.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

