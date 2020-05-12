Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,042,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Steris stock opened at $152.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.75. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.30 and a 200-day moving average of $148.99.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

