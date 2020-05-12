Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 18,225 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 848,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,572,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 487.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,762,000 after purchasing an additional 690,915 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,854,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,486,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,668,000 after purchasing an additional 495,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. G.Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.24.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $193.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.87. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $209.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

