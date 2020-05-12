Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 24,282 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,282 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.05% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,444,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,733,000 after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 38,608 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.95.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $131,418.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,496 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

