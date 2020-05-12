Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 9,749 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Fastenal by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $39.88.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $387,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,904. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.