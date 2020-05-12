Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Xylem worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,185,000 after acquiring an additional 112,405 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $2,054,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem stock opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.