Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $54,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,083,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,227,000 after purchasing an additional 666,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,316,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,894,000 after purchasing an additional 58,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.69. The company has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.