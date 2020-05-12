Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,172 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, CFO Sam Samad sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $433,947.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,571.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.37, for a total transaction of $931,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,970 shares in the company, valued at $76,341,708.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,638 shares of company stock worth $6,492,732 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $320.31 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.88.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

