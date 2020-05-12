Arizona State Retirement System Sells 13,888 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,888 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Atmos Energy worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.24. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

