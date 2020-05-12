Arizona State Retirement System Sells 27,428 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,428 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth about $350,139,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,977 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 7,240.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,738,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,326 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,401,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,466 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.51.

NYSE AFL opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other AFLAC news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.