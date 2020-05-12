Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,790 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $286,103,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,800,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,086,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,441,000 after purchasing an additional 722,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,060,000 after purchasing an additional 684,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,394,000 after purchasing an additional 504,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.78.

Shares of AJG opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.92.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

