Arizona State Retirement System Sells 42,653 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,653 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.