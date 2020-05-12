Arizona State Retirement System Sells 443 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Argus boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $604.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.32.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $574.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $581.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total value of $46,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,625 shares of company stock worth $19,909,935. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

