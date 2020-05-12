Arizona State Retirement System Sells 489 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.39.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW opened at $558.84 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $599.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $485.86 and a 200-day moving average of $547.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

