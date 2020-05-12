Arizona State Retirement System Sells 7,177 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

NYSE SCHW opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,075 shares of company stock worth $1,064,293 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

