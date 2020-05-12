Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,615 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.40.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $85.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

