Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 150,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Corteva by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion and a PE ratio of -21.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.47.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

