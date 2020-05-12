Asset Dedication LLC Sells 48 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,403.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,221.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,323.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

