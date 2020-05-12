AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra reduced their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

