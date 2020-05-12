AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lifted by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.