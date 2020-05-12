Aveo Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

