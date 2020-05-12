Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $5,675,211,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,051,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,933,000 after acquiring an additional 208,886 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,497,000 after acquiring an additional 142,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $469,811,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,355,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $237,391,000 after acquiring an additional 553,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.09. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

