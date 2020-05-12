Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BK opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

