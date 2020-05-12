Barrington Research Comments on Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $55.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. Henry Schein has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2,905.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 217.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

