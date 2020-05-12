Barrington Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICF International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of ICF International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $64.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. ICF International has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $95.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $358.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.57 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 4,746 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $320,165.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,636,552.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in ICF International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 309,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,604,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 326,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,870,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

