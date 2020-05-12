Beacon Securities Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

TSE K opened at C$9.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.66. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Ballantyne Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$148,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,286,620.58. Insiders sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $158,936 over the last quarter.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

