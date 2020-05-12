Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $17.97 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 27,564 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 304,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,705,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

