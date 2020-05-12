Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,031 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $12,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 82.1% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,580 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $207,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 51.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,929 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 140,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 30.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,445 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,158,000 after acquiring an additional 155,488 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $2,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $34,304.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,593.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $80,136.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,296.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Cfra raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

NYSE:BBY opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

