Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 655 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $183.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.02.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

