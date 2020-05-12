BigSur Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.8% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 304,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,705,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

