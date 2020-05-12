Bimini Capital Managment (BMNM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bimini Capital Managment stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. Bimini Capital Managment has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bimini Capital Managment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

About Bimini Capital Managment

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

