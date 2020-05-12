Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

NYSE DIS opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.