Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk REIT had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $87.42 million during the quarter.

BOWFF opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $892.06 million, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.26.

BOWFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a report on Sunday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boardwalk REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $34.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $54.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

