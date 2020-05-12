Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,403.59 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,221.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,323.74. The company has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

