Bouygues (BOUYF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter.

Get Bouygues alerts:

BOUYF stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.81.

BOUYF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bouygues from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.